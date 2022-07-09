Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Says Willing to Step Down for Unity Govt

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was willing to resign to make way for a new unity government, his office said Saturday, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence when it was mobbed by protesters.

“So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, he is agreeable to this recommendation by opposition party leaders" to quit, Wickremesinghe’s office said.

