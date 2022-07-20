Sri Lanka President Election: Parties Divided into Factions, both Ranil, Dullas Find Fresh Support

Sri Lankan parliamentarians will pick the nation’s next president on Wednesday from three contenders - acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party (UNP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma - who are all in the fray.

Ahead of the elections the speculations are rife regarding who will be chosen to lead the nation. Divisions within the SLPP were laid bare as two factions chose separate contenders.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who faces the protesters’ wrath and is known as Ranil ‘Rajapaksa’, has the support of a section of SLPP leaders but a faction led by former foreign minister GL Peiris is backing Dullas Alahapperuma.

The Lankan news agency DailyMirror reported that a section of MPs from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will vote for Ranil Wickremesinghe quoting SJB leader Harin Fernando.

This is, however, against the plea that SJB chief Sajitha Premadasa made to his party members via a tweet on Tuesday where he urged the MPs to extend support to SLPP’s Dullas Alahapperuma.

“We have assurance from several SJB, TNA and SLFP MPs that they will vote for Ranil Wickremesinghe despite their parties deciding to vote for Dullas Allahapperuma," Fernando was quoted as saying by the DailyMirror.

Dullas Allahapperuma is likely to have backers from the SLPP but Fernando’s revelations could mean that Ranil, despite being unpopular among the people, has a chance to become the president.

Allahapperuma however has earned the backing of Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC). TPA MP Mano Ganesan told the Daily Mirror that his party will support the MP from southern Sri Lanka’s Matara.

Though Fernando claimed that a section of the SLFP will vote for Ranil, party leader and MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said the party’s central committee has decided to vote for Dullas.

An independent group of SLPP MPs led by Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila also said they will back Dullas. Former minister Channa Jayasumana also said that Dullas remains a favorite among parliamentarians who were professionals and are newcomers to the parliament and claimed that he will have 20 votes more than the required number of votes.

The winning candidate will require more than half of the votes and in the three-way race if either candidate is not able to reach the threshold, the contender with the lesser amount of votes will be disqualified. The voting will be held after the parliament reconvenes on Wednesday morning and 225 MPs will rank the candidates in order of preference in a secret ballot.

Meanwhile, the third candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the JVP said he will reduce the powers of the executive presidency and form an interim government but did not gain much support from the other MPs and parties compared to the two other contenders.

The next president will have major economic targets set for him like restructuring the economy, ensuring that people in the island-nation have food security and also ensuring availability of essential items like life-saving medicines.

The nation currently has been simmering with anger towards the government and people continue to protest on the streets.

