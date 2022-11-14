Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe Announces 2023 Budget Aimed at Clinching IMF Deal

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday that the economy of the crisis-hit country can turn around by the end of 2023 if budget policies, not limited to the IMF’s recommendations, are followed.

IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilise the economy, Wickremesinghe told the parliament while delivering the first annual budget said, according to a report in Reuters.

The Wickremesinghe government is in talks with the Washington-based lender as it seeks funding to enable the island to recover from its worst-ever financial crisis.

The budget included measures aimed at reducing the government’s deficit as Colombo seeks to secure an IMF bailout package to help the country recover from the financial crisis.

Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign exchange reserves have left the island of 22 million people struggling to pay for imports of essentials such as food, fuel and medicine.

Wickremesinghe laid down several medium-term targets for the government: increasing international trade as a percentage of GDP by more than 100%, annual growth of $3 billion from new exports over the next 10 years as well as attracting $3 billion in foreign direct investment over the same period.

The crisis-hit country also said it would take responsibility for $1.7 billion owed to China by state enterprises as it seeks to sell them off and restructure its foreign debt to secure an IMF bailout.

The IMF has said the country should also restructure its loss-making state enterprises.

Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, signalled the selling-off of five state-owned companies, including the national carrier SriLankan Airlines — which has debts of more than $1 billion — to reduce the strain on the national budget.

