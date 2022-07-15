Sri Lanka's Ruling Party to Support Wickremesinghe in Parliamentary Vote to Elect Rajapaksa's Successor

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the country’s ruling party, on Friday announced its decision to support interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe in the parliamentary vote to be held next week to elect the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa after unprecedented protests over the island nation’s worst economic crisis in decades.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam in a statement said the party will support Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who was on Friday sworn in as the interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Rajapaksa

Ex-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s party made the announcement to support 73-year-old Wickremesinghe , who was once its arch rival, despite the SLPP breakaway Dullas Alahapperuma declaring his candidacy in the presidential race. Alahapperuma said he was expecting cross-party support as an apolitical candidate in the presidential race to fill the void for the balance term of the “disgraced" Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to step down after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees. Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the Maldives without resigning from his office. From the Maldives, he went to Singapore on Thursday from where he sent in his resignation.

Alahapperuma was among the group of 10 SLPP MPs who declared independence from the ruling coalition as the political crisis came to the fore. Wickremesinghe has just his seat in the 225-member assembly hence would be solely dependent on support from the SLPP.

The main Opposition SJB leader Sajith Premadasa is yet to announce his candidacy. He has the support of 50 plus MPs. Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

