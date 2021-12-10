Home » News » World » Sri Lanka to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine Cards at Public Places

Sri Lanka to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine Cards at Public Places

A Sri Lanka female army officer helps an elderly woman after she received vaccine againt COVID-19 in Colombo. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
A Sri Lanka female army officer helps an elderly woman after she received vaccine againt COVID-19 in Colombo. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

The Sri Lankan government has claimed their national vaccination programme to be a success.

Advertisement
PTI
Colombo // Updated: December 10, 2021, 18:27 IST

Carrying the COVID-19 vaccination card will be made mandatory at public places in Sri Lanka from Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office has announced, ahead of the festive season. Legal advice has been sought with regard to preventing those who have not obtained the vaccine from entering public places, it said.

The Sri Lankan government has claimed their national vaccination programme to be a success, with 15.9 million of the island nation's 21 million population being administered the first dose, while 13.7 and 1.1 million have received the second and third jabs respectively, according to the Health Ministry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 10, 2021, 18:27 IST