Sri Lanka to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine Cards at Public Places

Carrying the COVID-19 vaccination card will be made mandatory at public places in Sri Lanka from Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office has announced, ahead of the festive season. Legal advice has been sought with regard to preventing those who have not obtained the vaccine from entering public places, it said.

The Sri Lankan government has claimed their national vaccination programme to be a success, with 15.9 million of the island nation's 21 million population being administered the first dose, while 13.7 and 1.1 million have received the second and third jabs respectively, according to the Health Ministry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.