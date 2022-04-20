Sri Lankan Protesters Totally Justified, Government Should Have Communicated Better: PM’s Son Namal Rajapaksa | Exclusive

Protesters in Sri Lanka are totally justified in their expression of anger and demanding answers after a debilitating mix of escalating commodity rates and severe shortage of essentials pushed them to the brink, Namal Rajapaksa, former Youth and Sports Minister and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948, with regular blackouts, severe shortages of fuel and other goods and record inflation.

Namal spoke to CNN-News18 just around the time police personnel opened fire at protesters in Rambukkana, over 100 kilometres from Colombo, which left one person dead and several injured.

Facing international condemnation, the government has promised investigation into the allegations that police used excessive force to disperse people protesting high fuel prices and demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over the crisis.

As the stir intensifies at Galle Face in the capital, protesters have been steadfast on their demand — resignation of the Rajapaksas. Meanwhile, the family has installed a new ministerial Cabinet, with fewer members from the family holding positions in the government.

Namal, who is not included in the newly-formed Cabinet, said the protesters can demand their resignation, “but then who will run the government and do the needful to bring the nation back to normalcy?"

ON THE GOVERNMENT

Namal admitted the government could have been more receptive and told the truth about the economy to the people of Sri Lanka, so they could have been better prepared.

“It is natural for people to be angry when there is hardship, and usually governments are blamed. The government should have been forthright about the challenges. The government should have told people the truth. There was always room for sharing information. Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa should have shared the strategy and informed the public about the challenges ahead," Namal said.

INDIA’s HELP

Namal said restoring the supply chain and getting help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are short-term plans of the government to tackle the worsening situation.

“IMF is a mid-term solution. India has been very helpful. We are talking to China and Japan for assistance. We are trying to work with donor countries for assistance, to restore supply chain and work on exports," he added.

He said that India has been very forthcoming in extending credit in their hour of need. “India has been very helpful even in the past. We have always had India in our hearts," he said.

ON HIS FATHER

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa had earlier last week urged the protesters to give up their agitation, assuring them the government was working “around-the-clock to address their woes".

When asked how his father was reacting to the ongoing peaceful protests, Namal said: “My father is a veteran. In his 50-year political journey, he has seen many such protests. He, in fact, offered to hold talks with the protesters. My father is willing to engage with people and do things as per their requests, especially on the Constitutional changes. He invited the Opposition to take over the government. He can’t just quit his post and let the Parliament find someone. This is not the way to transfer power."

Namal added that the only thing his father was worried about was how certain parties were trying “to use the protests to their benefit".

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his speech on Monday admitted that delaying talks with the IMF and shifting to organic farming abruptly were some of the mistakes committed by his government.

