Sri Lanka’s New Finance Minister Resigns In Less Than 24 Hours, Oppn Says Won’t Be Part Of Interim Govt | Top Points

Sri Lankan parliament convened on Tuesday for the first time after a state of emergency was imposed. Protests against the government and specifically the Rajapaksas continue outside the parliament in Colombo. Sri Lanka is facing shortages of food, fuel and other essentials along with record inflation and crippling power cuts.

CNN-News18 reporters in Sri Lanka also saw stores which were empty and there were no customers inside them. There were several stores where essential food items and pulses were highly priced.

Here are the top developments from the island nation:

Finance minister Ali Sabry who was appointed the portfolio a day earlier resigned on Tuesday. His tenure as the nation’s new finance minister lasted for less than 24 hours. Former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa was spotted sitting silently inside the parliament. Basil was accused of fleeing the nation and returning to the United States when he was not seen in public as Sri Lanka slumped into an economic crisis. Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa urged the parliament to abolish the executive presidency. He said that he and his party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will not accept any ministerial position and said that the voices on the streets should be heard. Sri Lankan chief of defence staff and commander of the army general Shavendra Silva said that the members of the army will abide by the Sri Lankan constitution. Silva met defence advisers and attachés of Sri Lanka-based high commissions and embassies at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo. Lawyers in Sri Lanka protested against the nation’s attorney general (AG) claiming that the role of attorney general has been politicised. The protest comes after Sanjay Rajaratnam allegedly withdrew cases filed against corrupt politicians. The lawyers urged the AG to listen to the voice of the people. Sajith Premadasa warned the parliament and parties against making deals to set up an interim government. “Do not make deals with MPs to gather your 113. That will not serve any purpose. The people want a change in government and that the Parliament must understand it," Premadasa said. Journalists gathered in the Lipton Circus area of Colombo protesting against the government. Meanwhile, protests also erupted in Los Angeles outside the residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa son’s residence. Defence secretary Kamal Gunaratna warned that people resorting to violence will not be spared by security forces. He said that democratic protests will be allowed but urged people to not resort to violence. The members of Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB), FrontLine Socialist Party (FLSP) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) were accused of attacking houses of parliamentarians by former minister Roshan Ranasinghe. The Sri Lankan defence ministry in a special report said that some individuals were involved in acts of violence instead of peacefully protesting Kamal Gunaratna said that tough actions will be taken to deter such protesters.

(with inputs from Daily Mirror, Island.lk and AFP)

