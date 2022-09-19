St George's Chapel, Windsor: All You Need to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday at the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after a state funeral attended by several world leaders and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.

History of St. George’s Chapel

King Edward IV started the construction of the building in 1475. 50 years later, it was completed under King Henry VIII. Edward III’s sword is also kept in St George’s Chapel. His sword was among the items which were taken out from the chapel when it was badly damaged during the Roundhead occupation of the English Civil War in the 1600s, according to Sky News.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel which was designed by George Pace. The construction of memorial chapel was completed in 1969 and was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI in 1962.

The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated. At the time, the king’s remains were interred in the Royal Vault which was the final resting place for most royals in the 18th-19th century including George III who passed away in 1820. Since there was no space to accommodate a second vault at St George’s, the idea of construct another chantry chapel was conceived.

Who Else is Buried in the Chapel?

Queen Elizabeth’s parents were laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel. The queen mother, also called Elizabeth, was buried in the chapel on April 9, 2002, after her death aged 101.

The coffin of Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, last year, has been stored in a Royal Vault so that he can be buried alongside the queen. Queen’s sister Princess Margaret was also

Major Events at Chapel in Recent Years

In 2018, Prince Harry and Megan Markle got married in the chapel in front of a star-studded congregation.

Other weddings in the chapel include that of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and Autumn Kelly; and Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP Sky News)

