State of the Union Address LIVE: Biden Urges Republicans to Ban Assault Weapons, Help Reform Gun Laws

US President Joe Biden’s speech will focus on economic gains made under his administration in a bid to woo Americans to vote for Democrats come 2024 Presidential Elections

Joe Biden State of the Union Address: US President Joe Biden returns from a weekend at Camp David to the White House in Washington (Image: Reuters)

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 08:49 IST

Washington, United States

US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (local time) said his administration generated economic growth, jobs and fought inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Biden said that he ran as president to ensure that the American economy works for everyone and Americans feel proud of their achievements. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 08:49 IST

Biden Says Autocracies Are Losing, Takes a Jibe at Xi

Joe Biden said that he made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US seeks competition, not conflict. He says investment to make American industries which define the future will continue and he will compete with the Chinese govt which remains intent on dominating

Feb 08, 2023 08:42 IST

Biden Warns Republicans of Vetoing a National Abortion Ban

Biden tells US Congress to restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade, allowing women the right to choose

Feb 08, 2023 08:37 IST

Biden Urges Republicans to Help Ban Assault Weapons

Biden lauded California lunar new year shooting survivor Brandon Tsay and invoked the incident to urge Republicans to ban assault weapons

Feb 08, 2023 08:28 IST

Biden Pushes Worker Unions, Says Companies Should Compete for Talent

Joe Biden says 30 million workers in the US had to sign non-compete agreements when they joined a new job and urged Congress to help ban those agreements so companies have to compete for workers and pay them what they’re worth

Feb 08, 2023 08:19 IST

Biden Takes a Potshot at Republicans, Urges Them to Raise Debt Ceiling

Biden says that the US’ credit rating remains unquestionable and urged ‘some of his Republican friends’ to not take the economy hostage. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are," Biden said. This part of the speech was met with boos from the Republicans

Feb 08, 2023 08:12 IST

'Tax System Not Fair Hence Billion-Dollar Cos Will Now Pay 15%': Biden

Biden said that America’s 55 biggest companies made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal income taxes, which he termed unfair. He said his law will ensure that billion-dollar companies pay a minimum of 15%. “Just 15%. That’s less than a nurse pays. Let me be clear," Biden said

Feb 08, 2023 08:08 IST

‘American Children Will Drink Clean Water, Have Access to Affordable Internet’: Biden

Biden said his administration is replacing poisonous lead pipes that go into 10 million homes and 400,000 schools and childcare centres. “Every child in America will drink clean water. We’re making sure that every community has access to affordable, high-speed internet," he said.

Feb 08, 2023 08:05 IST

Biden Says Power Given to Medicare to Bargain Medicine Costs

The US President says Americans pay more for prescription drugs but said Medicare has been given the power to lower costs of prescription drugs

Feb 08, 2023 08:03 IST

Biden Targets Big Pharma, Says They Cannot Keep on Making Profits

Biden says Big Pharma companies cannot keep making profits at the expense of people’s health, says his administration capped the cost of insulin

Feb 08, 2023 07:59 IST

'We Were Once No.1 When it Came to Infrastructure and We'll Rise Once More': Biden

Biden says that the Infrastructure Act that he passed with bipartisan support last year will help US rebuild its infrastructure

Feb 08, 2023 07:53 IST

More Small Businesses Created During This Administration: Biden

Biden said that his administration helped small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs

Feb 08, 2023 07:47 IST

‘We Fought, But Democrats and Republicans Came Together on Several Occasions’: Biden

Biden says Dems and GOP came together to defend Europe, referring to US support for Ukraine in war against Russia

Feb 08, 2023 07:45 IST

Created More Jobs than Any other President: Biden

Biden says he created more jobs than any other US President, says Covid does not control lives of Americans anymore

He said that his idea of an economy is building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out and not from the top down.

Biden said that Medicare in the US continues to provide a social safety net for low income Americans and his administration is empowering Medicare to negotiate with drug companies. “It will cut the federal deficit, saving tax payers hundreds of billions of dollars on the prescription drugs the government buys for Medicare,” he said.

He also warned that if Republicans take steps to raise the cost of prescription drugs, he will veto it. “Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it,” Biden said.

(this is a developing story)

