State of the Union Address LIVE: Biden Urges Republicans to Ban Assault Weapons, Help Reform Gun Laws

US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (local time) said his administration generated economic growth, jobs and fought inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Biden said that he ran as president to ensure that the American economy works for everyone and Americans feel proud of their achievements. Read More