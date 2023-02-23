Home » News » World » Strong Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude Hits Eastern Tajikistan Near Border with China

Strong Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude Hits Eastern Tajikistan Near Border with China

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 08:47 IST

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

EMSC says magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude has hit eastern Tajikistan near the border with China, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

However, Chinese state media CCTV said that the earthquake was about 7.3 magnitude and occurred near the border of China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and Tajikistan at around 8:37 am (local time).

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

Its epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.

Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake.

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains and is home to Lake Sarez.

The aquamarine-coloured body of water — formed as a result of an earthquake in 1911 — is among Tajikistan’s largest lakes.

Tajikistan — like much of the rest of Central Asia — is highly prone to natural disasters and has a long history of floods, earthquakes, landslides, avalanches and heavy snowfalls.

Earlier this month, nine people died in a February 15 avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan, while another person was killed the same day in an avalanche on a highway near the capital Dushanbe.

(With AFP inputs)

first published: February 23, 2023, 06:47 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 08:47 IST
