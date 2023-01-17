Former Indian ambassador to the UN and dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy Syed Akbaruddin lauded India and the Indian Diplomacy institution after the UNSC designated Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist on Tuesday.

Akbaruddin was Indian envoy to the UN when Masood Azhar was sanctioned in 2019, winning a diplomatic battle which had stretched for more than a decade. The designation was stalled because China placed a tactical hold on the designation of the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.

“1 more success for IndianDiplomacy Abdul Rahman Makki designated by the UN Sanctions Committee… The pursuit of the rest continues," Akbaruddin said in a tweet.

The diplomat, while speaking to news outlet NDTV last year, said China stalls and ducks the inevitable when it comes to designation of global terrorists. At that time, he was responding to the placing of technical hold on Abdul Rauf Asghar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s second-in-command.

Asghar is another terrorist whose designation as a global terrorist has been blocked by China. China has blocked four attempts to block the designation of terrorists as global terrorists in 2022.

In October 2022, China blocked the designation of Shahid Mahmood, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Mahmood, a long-time senior member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), once while addressing LeT terrorists told them that their primary concern should be attacking India and America.

In September 2022, China blocked the designation of Sajid Mir, one of India’s most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. According to reports by news outlets like Hindustan Times, Mir remains in the payroll of Pakistani deep state. Mir has a $5 million bounty, placed by the US, on his head.

China also placed a technical hold on the designation of Abdul Rauf Azhar, currently the deputy chief of the proscribed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in August.

Azhar had to be released in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines IC-814 flight in 1999 following which he became a founding member of the terrorist group JeM with Masood Azhar.

Akbaruddin told the NDTV last year that the technical hold is China’s way of stalling proceedings using procedures of the sanctions committee.

