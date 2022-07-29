Sunak Eases Stance on Increasing Taxes, Admits He’s the Underdog in UK PM Race

UK PM race frontrunners Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on Thursday faced questions from their own party members during the Conservative Party hustings in Leeds.

The hustings in Leeds was the first of 12 such events before the grassroots members elect their new leader and the prime minister to the UK.

In Thursday’s debate in front of Tory members, several issues were discussed as both contenders laid out their vision for education, schools and gender equality.

When asked about the return of grammar schools - a move demanded by most Conservatives - the former chancellor to the exchequer Rishi Sunak said he would bat for their return.

“I believe in educational excellence, I believe education is the most powerful way that we can transform people’s lives. But I also think there’s lots we can do with the school system as we have it," Sunak was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Sunak, however, softened marginally on his tax cut stance. According to a report by news agency AFP, Sunak said he would back more tax relief on household energy bills. The taxes on household energy bills are set to spike once again in October ahead of the winter season.

“I will grip inflation and get it back down," Sunak said, while promising few tax cuts.

Liz Truss maintained her usual stance on the UK economy. Both contenders extended their support for the ‘levelling up’ schemes that were brought forward when outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson was chosen as the leader of the UK.

The ‘levelling up’ schemes were introduced to revitalise the growth and increase investment in neglected regions of the UK including Leeds, where Thursday’s hustings were held.

Truss said she will back a railways investment project to boost investment and growth in the northern England region.

Truss also commented on gender equality and trans issues. She said she will instruct schools to provide single sex toilets. “I would direct that to happen, because it’s a difficult time being a teenager, being a young girl, and you should be able to have the privacy you need in your own loo," Truss said.

Speaking on transgender issues and teenagers or children who identify as trans, Liz Truss said youth under the age of 18 should not be making ‘irreversible decisions about their own bodies that they might come to regret later’.

She said, however, that schools should be sensitive and ‘provide additional facilities’.

Underdog Rishi

Rishi Sunak on Thursday admitted he is now the ‘underdog’ in the competition as support for Liz Truss grew. Sunak, however, retaliated to the flak he was receiving regarding his sense of fashion. “This is not about what shoes I wear or what suit I’m wearing. This is about what I’m going to do for the country," Sunak said.

Sunak was also questioned about ‘stabbing Boris in the back’. The former cabinet minister under the Johnson government replied by saying that his resignation was precipitated by policy differences and said that economic issues the chancellor and the prime minister need to be on the same page.

Sunak also defended his plan for raising taxes by saying that former prime minister and Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher would have approved his plan. “I think she would have responded as I have done by gripping inflation first. That was very much her mantra," Sunak said.

Earlier on Thursday, Truss also earned the support of defence secretary Ben Wallace who in an editorial published in The Times urged party members to throw their support behind Truss. “She is the only candidate who has both the breadth and depth of experience needed," Wallace wrote.

“From day one the new prime minister needs to know their way around the international community as well as the Treasury. Only Liz can do that," Wallace, who remains a popular figure within the party, wrote.

