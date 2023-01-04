Sunak Wants UK’s Students to Study Maths Until They’re 18: Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is discussing plans to ensure that all pupils in England study mathematics in some form until they are 18-years-of-age, according to a BBC report.

Sunak will address the UK in his first speech of the year where he will outline his government’s priorities and it will also include a bit regarding mathematics.

Sunak will appeal to UK citizens to ‘reimagine’ the nation’s approach to numeracy. “In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before," Sunak is expected to say.

Sunak will tell parents to ensure that their children know these skills so that they can enter the workforce otherwise they will be letting them down.

Advertisement

The British Asian Prime Minister is facing several problems including high inflation but the recent strikes across all sectors of the economy has emerged as his primary problem.

Sunak’s aides told UK-based news media outlets that the government remains confident that it can provide the NHS with the funding it needs and the Prime Minister will personally tackle the crisis.

The Prime Minister pointed out that half of 16 to 19-year-olds study maths. The BBC said these figures also include pupils enrolled in science courses and also those who are enrolled in compulsory GCSE resits in college.

The authorities have not planned any new qualifications and have not made A-levels compulsory.

A spokesperson for the 10 Downing Street told news agency BBC that the authorities are exploring ‘expanding existing qualifications as well as more innovative options.’

Sunak will start working in this plan during the current parliament session and finish it after the 2024 general elections.

Advertisement

Core school funding has been increased and in the autumn statement, an extra £2.3 billion has been earmarked for the same. This will be directed towards five to 16-year-olds over the next two years.

Education colleges which educate most disadvantaged 16 to 18-year-olds and sixth form colleges have not received any extra funding.

The UK is also expected to see a rise in the 16 to 18-year-old population in the next eight years as 200,000 extra students will enter the system.

Advertisement

The Association of School and College Leaders told the BBC that there was a chronic shortage of mathematics teachers in the UK and the Labour Party questioned Sunak on how he plans to make his vision a reality when there is a shortage of teachers.

Read all the Latest News here