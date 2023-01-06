Indian-American Surendran K Pattel was sworn-in as the 240th district court judge of Fort Bend County in Texas on New Year’s Day. Pattel, who hails from Kerala’s Kasaragod, defeated Republican contender Edward Krenek in the election for the Texas 240th District Court judge on November 8 last year.

Surendran’s success was termed as ‘a desi-American success story’ by the Week magazine in an interview. Pattel, according to the article published in the Week, worked as a manual labourer and in a beedi factory - full time and even quit his studies due to poverty.

Pattel, however, also fought cases in the Supreme Court of India and left his career to support his wife after she was selected for the role of a nurse at a top hospital in Texas’ Houston.

Beedi Roller at Bharat Beedi

Pattel was born in Kasaragod district’s Balal to impoverished and illiterate parents. Soon after he was born, his eldest sister passed away. He and his elder sister both worked as beedi rollers at a factory.

While speaking to the Week, he said he was never a bright student in school and struggled to get good grades and it convinced him to leave studies and become a beedi roller full-time in Bharat Beedi, a private beedi company.

It is after he started working full-time in Bharat Beedi, he realised that he should not have given up on education and resumed his schooling. With the help of fellow students and teachers, he passed school and entered college to earn a degree in political science in Payyanur and after graduating from there he went to Calicut Government Law College, from where he earned his LLB degree.

Pattel told the Week that several people, including a businessman named Uthupp who owned multiple business institutions in Kozhikode, were instrumental in his transformation from a beedi roller at the Bharat Beedi to a law graduate from Calicut Government Law College. He said Uthupp, who he calls Uthuppettan, hired him as a housekeeping staff and ensured that he could study while also earning his law degree.

Days as a Lawyer in Kerala, Marriage and Supreme Court of India

Pattel met his wife, Subha, while he was practising as a lawyer in Kerala’s Hozdurg. He was working with senior advocate P. Appukuttan in Hozdurg bar after earning his law degree in 1995.

He set up a bustling practice and was well-known for the way he handled litigations in Hozdurg. However, he would have to soon quit his practice as his wife was offered a role as staff nurse at a hospital in Delhi.

Pattel told the Week that he did not want to be an obstacle in his wife’s ambitions and decided to travel from Hozdurg to Delhi but when his wife became pregnant, he realized it would be tough.

He gave up his practice and came to Delhi but his luck favoured him when he met senior Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Dhawan. With some help from Dhawan, Pattel set up a bustling practice in the Supreme Court of India in a span of three years.

Settling in the United States

Surendran’s wife Subha got a job as a staff nurse in Houston and Pattel felt that he would again travel back and forth from India to the US while continuing his practice at the Supreme Court of India.

He realised upon landing in Texas that it will be tough for him to travel back and forth. He also realised that they do not have any friends or family in Texas and it will act as a disadvantage because Subha was pregnant with their second child.

Pattel left his Supreme Court practice and stayed back in the US to help out his wife and her career. He took up a job as a salesman at Kroger and also started researching how he could restart his legal career.

To his surprise, Pattel found out that in the state of Texas, there is a provision that those who have been practising lawyers in a country following British Common Law for seven years can directly appear for the bar exam. A lawyer from a foreign country must do so within two years of their arrival in the US.

Pattel already spent a year in the US but his hard work paid off as he passed the exams in his first attempt, which was also the only attempt he had left.

However, the success did not ensure that he could start his practice right away. He then went on to complete his LLM from University of Houston Law Centre in International Law.

His paper on redefining crimes of aggression was published in the Houston Journal of International Law and was well-received amongst international lawyers. It was also presented at the Cornell Law School’s International Law Seminar and helped jumpstart his legal career in the US.

Path towards becoming a judge

It was Glendon Adams, an attorney who hailed from a traditional white Texan family, who pushed Pattel to aspire for the role of a judge. Pattel recalled that Glendon felt Pattel’s experience as a trial and appellate lawyer in India along with his years of experience in the US, made him a perfect fit for the role.

Glendon soon passed due to his health complications but he grew close to Pattel in his final days. Pattel was the only coloured person to attend his funeral, the judge told the Week, but Glendon’s family also asked him to be his pallbearer during the Texas advocate’s funeral.

It was Glendon and several other friends he had made in the United States, who pushed him to become a judge.

Elections for the Judge

Pattel, in his first attempt, could not win the elections for the judge in 2020. He was fighting a Democrat party incumbent and being a member of the same party he struggled to find support among his party members.

He then decided to launch a campaign directly addressing the people and in March 2022 he defeated the incumbent Frank Faley.

He recalls that his citizens who benefited from his people-centric approach supported his bid and also told the Week about an Black American lady who hailed Pattel for his humanistic nature, which later helped him mount a successful challenge for the role.

He also said that the fight for the district judge’s role was at time vitriolic as his fellow contender also mocked his accent.

“My opponent employed a negative campaign and I defended it with a positive campaign. He kind of insulted my accent and many other things. But the county where I ran for the elections is one of the most diverse counties," Pattel was quoted as saying by the Week.

“I asked my opponent how he can be a good judge if he cannot even tolerate the accent of his opponent. And, finally, the people voted and the election results have proven that it is not how long you have lived in this country, but how you have treated the people, the community that only matters," Pattel added.

