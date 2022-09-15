Swaminarayan Temple in Canada Vandalised with Anti-India Graffiti; India Demands Prompt Action

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada was defaced with anti-India slogans painted on its walls on Tuesday, raising concerns. The High Commission of India condemned the incident and urged Canadian authorities to investigate and take prompt action.

“We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," it said.

Indian-origin Canada MP Chandra Arya alleged that Canadian Khalistani extremists were responsible for the defacement, adding that this was not a one-off incident. “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all," he said in a tweet.

“This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned."

A video of the graffiti has been doing the rounds on social media, where the words “khalistan zindabad" can be seen spray painted on the walls, however, News18 has not yet verified the authenticity of the clip.

Brampton MP Sonia Sidhu took to Twitter to express concern over the incident. “I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions," she said.

Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, also took to social media to express concern. “Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto."

“This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly," he said.

