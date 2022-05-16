Home » News » World » Swedish, Finnish Ministers to Head to Turkey for NATO Talks: Report

Swedish, Finnish Ministers to Head to Turkey for NATO Talks: Report

FILE PHOTO: Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto would meet their Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the capital

Advertisement
Reuters
STOCKHOLM // Updated: May 16, 2022, 22:41 IST

The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland plan to travel "soon" to Turkey for talks to address Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, news agency TT reported, citing the Swedish foreign office.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto would meet their Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the capital, TT reported.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: May 16, 2022, 22:41 IST