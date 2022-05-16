Swedish, Finnish Ministers to Head to Turkey for NATO Talks: Report

The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland plan to travel "soon" to Turkey for talks to address Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, news agency TT reported, citing the Swedish foreign office.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto would meet their Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the capital, TT reported.

