Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris's Chief Spokesperson, Switches to TV Host Gig

US Vice President Kamala Harris’s recently departed lead spokeswoman announced on Monday she has a new job at the Democrat-friendly MSNBC cable news outlet.

The appointment of Symone Sanders as a host on the network and on MSNBC’s political channel The Choice confirms a well established revolving door between top White House staff positions and media outlets.

“I am excited to join @MSNBC and @TheChoice ! I look forward to working with some of the most talented and amazing people in news. There is a lot to learn, but I’m ready to get to work!" Sanders tweeted.

The departure of Sanders from Harris’s office at the end of last year followed US media reports of infighting and poor discipline on the vice presidential team. Shortly before Sanders announced she was leaving, Harris communications director Ashley Etienne also left for “other opportunities."

George Stephanopoulos, who served as a senior advisor to Bill Clinton, is a prominent anchor on the ABC network. At the other end of the political spectrum, Donald Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany went from the White House to jobs as a host and contributor on right-leaning Fox News.

Senior Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow spent much of his career in television before joining the White House and now works for Fox Business Network.

