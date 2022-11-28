Home » News » World » Taiwan Detects 9 Chinese Jets, 4 Ships Near Island, Deploys Patrol Aircraft, Land-based Missile

Taiwan Detects 9 Chinese Jets, 4 Ships Near Island, Deploys Patrol Aircraft, Land-based Missile

Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and tasked Combat air patrol aircraft, Navy ships, and land-based missile systems to respond to the Chinese move

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 13:45 IST

Taiwan

Soldiers stand guard before a live-fire military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan. (Reuters File Photo)
Soldiers stand guard before a live-fire military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan. (Reuters File Photo)

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it detected 9 Chinese aircraft and 4 ships in its neighbourhood on Monday.

The defence ministry said that the Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and tasked Combat air patrol aircraft, Navy ships and land-based missile systems to respond to the Chinese move.

“9 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Twitter.

It added that three of Chinese aircrafts had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone or ADIZ.

Earlier on Sunday, 8 Chinese aircraft and 4 ships were detected near the Taiwan’s territories. Chinese ships and aircraft have been frequently violating the international borders and entering near Taiwan’ territory.

On November 6, it had detected 46 Chinese aircraft and 4 naval vessels in its neighbourhood.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently warned his US counterpart Joe Biden not to cross Beijing’s “red line" over the island of Taiwan.

“The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations," Xi was reported to have told Biden earlier this month.

News Desk

first published: November 28, 2022, 13:36 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 13:45 IST
