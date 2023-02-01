People have been fined for breaking rules, jumping traffic lights, or travelling ticketless on public transport. But, in a bizarre incident, a man was fined $91,350 (Rs 74 lakh) along with a two-month prison sentence after his pet parrot injured a doctor.

The incident was reported from Taiwan, where the macaw shocked the doctor after landing on his back and flapping its wings frantically, BBC reported.

Dr Lin fractured his pelvis and dislocated his hip after a fall caused due to the bird.

The report said that a court heard that the pet owner had taken the bird and another macaw for a fly near the place where Dr Lin was jogging.

Dr Lin sued the macaw’s owner Huang for negligent injury and made an appeal for compensation for his financial losses.

The doctor said that he was hospitalised for a week due to his injuries and was unable to work for more than half a year. He needed six months to recuperate including three months of special care.

The doctor’s lawyer said that the victim was a plastic surgeon and his job involved standing for a long period of time to perform surgery. The injury had led to extensive financial losses.

The court ruled that Dr Lin’s fall was caused by Huang’s negligence. Moreover, he added that the macaw’s size, 40cm in height with a wing span of 60cm, meant that Huang was owning a large animal and therefore he should have taken “protective measures".

Huang said that though he respects the judgment but he intends to appeal as macaws are “not aggressive" and that the compensation is “too high".

