Home » News » World » Taiwan Man Fined Rs 74 Lakh After His Parrot Injures Doctor, Hospitalises Him for A Week

Taiwan Man Fined Rs 74 Lakh After His Parrot Injures Doctor, Hospitalises Him for A Week

The victim doctor said that he was hospitalised for a week due to his injuries and was unable to work for more than half a year

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Dr Lin sued the macaw's owner for negligent injury and made a claim for compensation. (Credits: Shutterstock)
Dr Lin sued the macaw's owner for negligent injury and made a claim for compensation. (Credits: Shutterstock)

People have been fined for breaking rules, jumping traffic lights, or travelling ticketless on public transport. But, in a bizarre incident, a man was fined $91,350 (Rs 74 lakh) along with a two-month prison sentence after his pet parrot injured a doctor.

The incident was reported from Taiwan, where the macaw shocked the doctor after landing on his back and flapping its wings frantically, BBC reported.

Dr Lin fractured his pelvis and dislocated his hip after a fall caused due to the bird.

The report said that a court heard that the pet owner had taken the bird and another macaw for a fly near the place where Dr Lin was jogging.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Dr Lin sued the macaw’s owner Huang for negligent injury and made an appeal for compensation for his financial losses.

The doctor said that he was hospitalised for a week due to his injuries and was unable to work for more than half a year. He needed six months to recuperate including three months of special care.

The doctor’s lawyer said that the victim was a plastic surgeon and his job involved standing for a long period of time to perform surgery. The injury had led to extensive financial losses.

The court ruled that Dr Lin’s fall was caused by Huang’s negligence. Moreover, he added that the macaw’s size, 40cm in height with a wing span of 60cm, meant that Huang was owning a large animal and therefore he should have taken “protective measures".

Huang said that though he respects the judgment but he intends to appeal as macaws are “not aggressive" and that the compensation is “too high".

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 11:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+17PHOTOS

Anurag Kashyap Hosts Screening Of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat: Alaya F, Aryan Khan, Javed Akhtar, Khushi Kapoor In Attendance