Taiwan Midterm Elections: Polls Show Tight Contest in Taipei, Hsinchu; DPP Could Face Losses in Some Races

Millions of Taiwanese citizens are heading to the polls as the island-nation local midterm elections begin this Saturday. These elections are held to elect local council and city mayors and are held every four years. The elections have captured the attention of many across the world as Taiwan is caught in a flashpoint between China and the United States.

Taiwan has two major political parties who differ on Taiwan’s stance on China. The Kuomintang (KMT) are perceived as a pro-China party who favour economic engagement with China and appeared at times to be in favour of unification. They deny being pro-China but they have called for stronger ties between Beijing and Taipei.

Taiwanese citizens will vote to elect officials for more than 22,000 seats for local government posts, including city mayors, county commissioners, city and county councillors, township mayors and borough and village wardens.

Advertisement

Which are the Tight Races?

Taipei and Hsinchu mayoral races are being tightly contested. Chen Shih-chung of the ruling DPP is going head-to-head against Chiang Wan-an, who claims to be the great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek, the KMT nationalist leader who ran a decades-long dictatorship in Taiwan after fleeing China at the end of the civil war.

The Guardian in a report said that the polls show it is a tight race.

Taipei and Hsinchu’s mayoral races matter because they are home to world-leading semiconductor and microchip businesses.

In Hsinchu, there’s a three-way mayoral race which is likely to be heavily contested between the DPP, KMT and Taiwan People’s Party, who are backed by Terry Gou, the founder of technology manufacturing giant Foxconn.

The BBC in a report said that DPP considers Hsinchu critical to retain its sway over northern Taiwan. Recent polls seen by Taiwanese and other news agencies, however, show that the KMT may win more races than the DPP.

A separate referendum will also be held during the elections which lowers the voting age to 18. Taiwan allows people over 20 to vote but as more people become conscious about politics, with 2020 seeing the highest turnout in elections, lawmakers are mulling a plan to reduce the voting age.

Advertisement

The youth perceives Communist Party of China’s (CPC) aggression as a threat to their sovereignty.

The ruling Democratic People’s Party (DPP) led by President Tsai Ing-wen won the elections by a landslide in 2020 elections. Tsai has been anti-China and made her intentions clear on how she perceives China when she hosted former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, some locals do not feel local level issues are not related to the cross-strait tensions.

She has demanded respect from Beijing and said Taipei won’t cower in front of Xi Jinping, her Chinese counterpart. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province which must be reunified with the “motherland" forcibly if needed. Taiwanese people, however, consider themselves distinct from China, Chinese culture and the way their government functions.

Advertisement

However, Joseph Wu, the foreign minister of Taiwan said that Chinese interference in the elections is lesser than it was during previous elections. Wu told the BBC that China could be concerned about dealing with its own domestic issues, referring to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Taiwan has accused China of spreading misinformation and issuing military threats to dissuade voters.

Read all the Latest News here