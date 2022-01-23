Home » News » World » Taiwan Reports New Large-scale Chinese Air Force Incursion

Taiwan Reports New Large-scale Chinese Air Force Incursion

(FILES) This file handout photo taken and released on February 10, 2020 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet flying next to a Chinese H-6 bomber (top) off the coast of Taiwan. Chinese fighter jets and bombers now routinely surface on Taiwan's radar screens, the latest aggressive tactic to pile pressure on the democratic island as fears rise that one mistake could suddenly spark a war. Handout / Taiwan's Defence Ministry / AFP
(FILES) This file handout photo taken and released on February 10, 2020 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet flying next to a Chinese H-6 bomber (top) off the coast of Taiwan. Chinese fighter jets and bombers now routinely surface on Taiwan's radar screens, the latest aggressive tactic to pile pressure on the democratic island as fears rise that one mistake could suddenly spark a war. Handout / Taiwan's Defence Ministry / AFP

Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber.

Advertisement
Reuters
TAIPEI // Updated: January 23, 2022, 22:05 IST

Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Sunday's Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: January 23, 2022, 22:05 IST