Taiwan Shaken by 6.5-magnitude Quake, No Injuries Reported

Taiwan's northeast was shaken by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, causing buildings in the capital, Taipei, to sway, but no injuries were reported. The quake struck at 1:11 pm (0511 GMT) and was centred near Yilan, a city about 35 km (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake, the bureau said. The Taipei subway system temporarily suspended service. No damage was immediately reported. (AP) .

