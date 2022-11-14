Taiwan, Trade to Remain in Focus during Xi, Biden Meeting: Report

Taiwan and trade issues between the US and China will be among the key topics that will be discussed between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. This is the first-time these two leaders are meeting in-person. They have met before virtually and that led to an escalation of tensions in Taiwan Strait after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei.

It is evident that Taiwan will be discussed when both leaders meet. Senior White House officials speaking to news agency the Guardian said that Biden will reiterate Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Biden will discuss US’ priorities on China’s “provocative" military actions near Taiwan, the Guardian said but will try to explain that the US does not seek a prolonged conflict with China and aims to clear misunderstandings between leadership of both nations.

Biden will try to find means of keeping communication alive. The White House official said that Biden is aware that the US and China are engaged in a competition but will ensure that competition does not veer into conflict.

China, however, has set its sights on trade fearing that a Republican administration led by either former US president Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron DeSantis could hurt its interests.

“The Republicans are showing a much more hostile stance toward China, as politicians like McCarthy have said they will be tougher on issues like COVID-19 origins tracing and the Taiwan question, with McCarthy vowing to visit the island," Chinese state-run Global Times said in a statement.

The article, which reflects China’s stance on key issues, showed that China fears a Republican administration would only lead to further worsening of ties between both countries.

A separate report in the Atlantic also said that expecting a Republican administration in 2024 or 2028, Xi Jinping himself may want to tone down on the rhetoric when he meets Joe Biden on Monday evening.

Neither president will begin the summit with assumptions that one of them has the upper hand, even though Xi has secured his third-term and Biden’s Democratic party has seized control of one-half of the US Congress - the US Senate.

