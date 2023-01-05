'Bilawal an Intersex Person, Should Find Parents' Killers First': Taliban General's Shocker Amid Row over TTP Militants

Amid a war of words between the Taliban government and Pakistan over action against TTP militants in Afghanistan, a video of an Afghan general has emerged on social media attacking Shahbaz Sharif government over its economic crisis and taking dig at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Taliban General Mobeen Khan, can be seen in the video, attacking Pakistan over its economic crisis and inflation and adding that the country should take care of its own problems.

“Brother! You take care of your country, take care of the problems in your country and focus on paying out the IMF loan. How can you help us? You have put the people in hardships," Khan can be heard saying on the video.

The video of Mobeen Khan has been shared on Twitter by SAMRI or South Asia Media Research Institute and captioned, “Pakistan’s FM @BBhuttoZardari is an intersex person and he better find the killers of his mother rather than speak for Afghanistan."

General Mobeen is a commander of the Taliban and head of the group’s social media team. He is considered to be close to Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Interior Minister of the Taliban regime and chief of the Haqqani Network.

The Taliban official further attacked the Pakistani politicians and accused them of looting money from the people of Pakistan.

“You have looted the money from the people and built apartments in Europe and London. You have stolen the tax money. You try to interfere in the matters of our country. You (Bilawal) has kept both your mother’s and father’s name and named yourself Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," he further said.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is saying that he is speaking on behalf of Afghanistan. But, why? Are the people of Afghanistan orphans? You should search for the murders of your father and mother. Who killed them and why did they killed them?" he added.

The statement comes days after Taliban mocked Pakistan by sharing a photo of Islamabad surrendering to India after the 1971 war that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

The war of words between the two countries comes after Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at a possible military operation against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan.

The Taliban government strongly opposed the Pakistan minister’s statement and said that it damages the good relations between the two nations.

“The Ministry of National Defense considers as provocative and baseless recent speeches of the Pakistani Interior Minister about the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and their possible attack inside Afghanistan," the Taliban government said in a statement.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

