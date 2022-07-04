The Taliban, Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), Islamic State - Khorasan (IS-K) and Al Qaeda want to see Pakistan become a Sharia state but view the Pakistan Army as a major obstacle in their quest.

Pakistan army is also playing into its hands by using the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) to suppress the secular and nationalist struggles spearheaded by the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), the president of Gilgit Baltistan Institute in Washington Senge Sering wrote in the Baltimore Post-Examiner.

Sering also said the TTP is in touch with the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) terrorists.

Advertisement

He fears the truce will not end hostilities and rather put the safety of tribal communities at risk since the TTP is in control of the region.

Sering also said that such truces, like the existing one Pakistan Army has with the TTP, only allow TTP to expand and bring no lasting peace. He said the army generals are ready to surrender the safety of the region’s inhabitants in exchange for the safety of their own generals.

TTP terrorists disapprove education of women, force minor girls to get married to people aged above them and attack artists and musicians - all in the name of enforcing Islam.

The TTP last month on June 24 released an official statement reiterating its pledge to bring Pakistan under Sharia Law. This led to fear among Pashtun leaders.

Sering highlighted that four members of the Youth of Waziristan were killed by the terrorists recently. Following this and several other previous incidents, the Pashtuns are critical of the collusion between the Pakistan Army and the terrorists since it has damaged the secular fabric.

Mohsin Dawar, an NDM politician, said the peace talks with TTP are futile since they have a disastrous impact on the culture of the tribal communities living in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Pakistan military, Sering says, are wary of the region-wide protest against the armistice agreement with TTP organized by the NDM and PTM.

The military establishment fears that politicians like Ali Wazir, a prominent parliamentarian from South Waziristan, will foil Pakistan’s state policy of using terrorism on Afghan soil for strategic benefits.

Sering pointed out that in 2020 Wazir was framed by the establishment for allegedly committing a hate speech crime. Sering says the framing of charges was done by the military to allow the TTP some breathing space in the tribal districts.

Advertisement

This has only come to bite back the Pakistan Army and the government.

TTP accuses the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Pakistan Army of bowing to the West’s wishes and calls them West’s slaves.

Sering expressed his fears while writing for the Baltimore Post-Examiner saying that the military generals will forgo the precondition that TTP has to surrender its arms since its backs are against the wall.

Advertisement

The arrangements are also beneficial for the friends of the TTP. Growing bonhomie between Al Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri and the Taliban’s head, Haibatullah Akhundzada has allowed the Al Qaeda to reclaim safe havens in Pakistan.

The Al Qaeda also plans to join its forces with the Pakistan-backed Haqqani Network to take back Afghanistan to its dark days where it was the epicenter of terrorism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.