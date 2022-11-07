Taliban Detain Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai’s Brother Mahmood Karzai

Mahmood Karzai, former Afghan cabinet minister and former president Hamid Karzai’s brother, was detained by the Taliban while leaving Kabul at the airport on Sunday, news agency TOLONews reported.

The Taliban cited legal issues and prevented the businessman from leaving the country, a spokesperson for the terrorist group now ruling Afghanistan said. In a separate report by Khaama Press, it was reported that Taliban intelligence service detained Karzai as he was about to board an Ariana Airlines flight to Dubai.

The Emirate’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirmed the development but denied that Mahmood was arrested. Khaama Press citing people familiar with the developments said that Hamid Karzai’s political remarks could be a reason behind Mahmood’s detention.

Hamid Karzai and his once-rival Abdullah Abdullah are the two high-level politicians who remain in Afghanistan even after the Taliban toppled democracy and took over as rulers.

Karzai has been vocal in his criticism of the Taliban rule and said it has clamped down on women’s rights and education. He demanded that the Taliban form an ‘inclusive government.’

He recently slammed the Taliban-led government for clashes in the Panjshir region. The Taliban has been accused of killing resistance fighters without giving a fair trial after they captured them in Panjshir. He urged all sides to come to the table for discussions.

Karzai also lashed out at the Taliban for banning women from going to schools and colleges.

The Taliban has gone back to its medieval ways after taking power in the war-torn country following the withdrawal of American troops. Even though public punishments, hanging in public, stoning of women and maiming of limbs has not happened as it did during its first stint of power, some cities have seen brutal punishments being given to citizens who have broken the so-called ‘rule of law.’

The Taliban also have banned women from going to offices, barred women from traveling alone and directed they must be accompanied by a male member. Journalists and news agencies have also come under fire under the Taliban regime.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch has carried out targeted attacks killing many members from the Hazara, Sikh, Hindu, Shia and other minority communities.

