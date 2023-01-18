Taliban Publicly Hacks Off Hands of 4 People, Flogs Nine in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

The Taliban publicly flogged nine people convicted of robbery and sodomy in Kandahar’s Ahmad Shahi Stadium signaling that the terrorist group have not abandoned their style of ruling which adheres to a hardline interpretation of Islam.

Afghanistan-based news agency TOLONews cited a Supreme Court statement and said: “The Supreme Court said in a statement that nine people were punished in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar on Tuesday on charges of robbery and ‘sodomy’."

It further added that local authorities, Kandahar residents and Taliban leaders were in attendance to witness the lashing where the convicts were lash for 35-29 times.

Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees in the UK, claimed that Taliban have hacked off the hands of four people accused of theft in a stadium in Kandahar.

“The Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of 4 people in a football stadium in Kandahar today, accused of theft, in front of spectators. People are being lashed, amputated & executed in Afghanistan, without fair trial and due process. This is a human rights violation," Nasimi tweeted.

Experts from the UN have said that in the last two months the Taliban has flogged more than 100 people, both women and men, in Takhar, Logar, Laghman, Parwan and Kabul provinces.

Earlier in December, the Taliban publicly executed a man in Farah city, Farah province, marking its first public execution since its return to power in February 2021.

The Taliban regime broke the promises made to the international community following its takeover of Afghanistan. It has now ordered women and adolescent girls to remain at home at all times and only venture out with a male from the family.

The terrorist group has also barred women from attending secondary and high schools and also banned college and university-level education for women.

Women are also barred from working government or private jobs and have been told to quit their posts and allow their male relatives to fill up those roles.

(with inputs from ANI)

