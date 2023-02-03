The Taliban regime in Afghanistan on Thursday welcomed the help India has extended towards the war torn country by allocating aid, as announced during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-2024.

The government has pledged Rs 200 crore in development aid to Afghanistan. This is the second year in a row that India has extended support to the people of Afghanistan who face food, health and economic insecurity following the Taliban takeover in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, who was a former member of the negotiation committee of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said the group appreciates the development assistance New Delhi has extended to Kabul.

“We appreciate the development assistance India has extended to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It will boost ties and trust between the two countries," Shaheen said.

Shaheen also said that there were projects in Afghanistan which India-funded during the previous regime and expressed hope that India will resume the work on those projects.

“There were various projects in Afghanistan which were being funded by India before independence of the country and IEA’s takeover. If India resumes work on these projects, it will contribute to boosting relations between the two countries and eliminating distrust," Shaheen said.

“The people of Afghanistan are currently facing poverty and unemployment and need reconstruction and development projects more than ever," he further added.

However, India on several occasions have clarified that it expects the Taliban government to work with international agencies and resume women’s education and allow them to participate in rebuilding the country by allowing them to work.

“India has consistently supported the cause of women’s education in Afghanistan. We have emphasised the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said earlier in December, reacting to the news that Taliban has banned women from universities, senior secondary schools and from working in government or private offices and also from working with NGOs.

India’s $25 million package was also welcomed by Afghanistan’s envoy to India Farid Mamundzay (appointed by the former democratically elected government of Afghanistan led by ex-president Ashraf Ghani).

“We appreciate the allocated development assistance of Rs 200 crore to Afghanistan by the Indian government at a difficult time. India’s generous and unwavering support to ease the current humanitarian crisis and to contribute to the stalled development projects is the need of the hour," Mamundzay said.

He also urged the Taliban to make right political choices and end the suffering of the people of Afghanistan.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu and agencies)

