Teacher Fired For Belly Dancing, Reinstated After Outrage By Activists: Report

An Egyptian teacher, Aya Youssef, who drew ire from conservatives and was stripped of her job because of a belly-dancing video, has been reinstated to her post, according to news agency Egypt Independent.

In the video, where Youssef is seen belly-dancing, the teacher was seen wearing her headscarf and long-sleeved dress, which is very tame compared to the standards that are usually set for belly dancers.

The footage was shot, without Youssef’s permission, during a school trip to the Nile River. The video led to bullying and conservatives lashed out at the teacher. Her husband also divorced her after the video went viral.

However on January 10, the Education Directorate of Daqahliyah reinstated Youssef to her previous post.

“The decision of the Education Directorate in Daqahliyah to return me to my work made me feel that part of my dignity was recovered. I wish everything returns to its (natural state) and people do not set themselves as judge, jury and executioner at the same time," Youssef was quoted as saying by Egypt Independent.

“My life was destroyed because of the video from a person who tried to tarnish my reputation and brought the camera close to me only to show me in a bad manner. I made a mistake because I was happy and (tagged along) with people who were not honest," Youssef further added.

Her case, however, turned the spotlight on how the north African nation treats its women. Women’s rights activists pointed out that Youssef was not to blame and the witch hunt should stop.

According to a report by the BBC, Dr Nihad Abu Qumsan, who heads the Egyptian Centre for Women’s Rights, offered Youssef a job at her office. She also urged her to bring the job contract offered to her so that she can file a legal complaint against the authorities.

The action taken by Qumsan may have prompted authorities to rethink their move.

Belly dancing is intrinsic to Arab culture as well as to Egypt and can be traced to Pharaonic times but conservatives and Islamist groups often frown upon this culture in recent times.

