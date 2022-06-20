Home » News » World » Tehran Blames US For Stalled Talks On Nuke Deal

Iran said it is ready to restart talks with world powers and hoped US will fulfill its commitments (Image: Reuters)
The United States last week said that it was awaiting a constructive response from Iran regarding revival of talks

Reuters
Dubai // Updated: June 20, 2022, 17:12 IST

Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a “good deal" with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the US for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact.

“Even today, we are ready to return to Vienna to reach a good deal if Washington fulfils its commitments," Khatibzadeh said.

The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

In 2018 then-US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.

Last week, the United States said it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reinstating the agreement without “extraneous" issues, a possible reference to Iran’s demand its Guards be dropped from a US terrorism list.

first published: June 20, 2022, 17:05 IST