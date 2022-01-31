‘Terrorist Sympathiser’: US Congressman Urges Biden to Reject Appointment of ‘Jihadist’ as Pak Envoy

A US Congressman has urged President Joe Biden to reject Masood Khan as Pakistan’s the next ambassador to the United States.

In a letter to Biden, Congressman Scott Perry wrote that Pakistan’s “nomination of a bona fide terrorist sympathiser working to undermine our interests in the region – as well as the security of our Indian allies – can only be described as a breathtaking lack of judgment at best, and a demonstration of Islamabad’s unmitigated contempt for the United States at worst."

“While I am encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new Ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States," the letter reads.

Perry said that Masood Khan is a strong supporter of the terror group Jamaat-e-Islami.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Perry said, has encouraged both terrorists and foreign terrorist organisations, including Hizbul Mujahideen. “He has encouraged young men to emulate jihadists like Burhan Wani, a former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen who dedicated his life to a holy war against India."

Perry pointed out that the Pakistan PM had also asked the US to free “would-be mass murderer Aafia Siddiqui".

“In 2010, Siddiqui was convicted of attempting to murder American troops. Since then, jihadists have regularly clamored for her release – to include the perpetrator behind the anti-Semitic hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas earlier this month," Perry wrote.

“In 2017, Khan lashed out at the United States for designating the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen for sanctions, calling those sanctions unjustifiable. In 2019, Khan willingly appeared alongside Fazlur Rehman Khalil, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) who is the founder of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation."

