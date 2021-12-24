Terrorists Attack Check Post in Pakistan; Two Soldiers Killed: Official

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a check post in the country’s restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to an official statement. The incident happened in Kech district of the province when the terrorists attacked the checkpost and killed the two soldiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media affairs wing, said.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area to locate the terrorists. “Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement said.

This is the second such incident in the Balochistan province in a month. Earlier this month, a soldier was killed when militants attacked a check post close to a border area with Iran in the province. In November, two soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.