Home » News » World » Tetsuyo Yamagami: Man Who Attacked Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Identified, Arrested

Tetsuyo Yamagami: Man Who Attacked Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Identified, Arrested

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 09:58 IST

Law enforcement officials grab hold of Tetsuya Yamagami, who is now under police custody for shooting Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe (Image: Bulletin Letter/ Twitter)
Law enforcement officials grab hold of Tetsuya Yamagami, who is now under police custody for shooting Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe (Image: Bulletin Letter/ Twitter)

Yamagami used a shotgun to shoot the former Japan PM Abe while he was delivering a speech in Nara

Advertisement

Japanese police officials have identified Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Japan’s Nara city in his 40s, as the person who attacked Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Yamagami attacked Abe with a shotgun while he was delivering a speech near the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City. Abe fell to the ground and was bleeding from the chest as per photos shared by Japanese news agencies.

(this is a breaking news development, more details are being added)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: July 08, 2022, 09:58 IST
last updated: July 08, 2022, 09:58 IST