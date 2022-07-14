Texas School Shooting: Spine-Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Kid Unknowingly Escapes Gunman By Seconds | Watch

A spine-chilling CCTV footage of killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, released by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE shows a student unknowingly escaping the gunman by seconds.

In the CCTV footage, the kid can be seen turning from a corner toward the corridor at the same spot from where the shooter passes just seconds before. The kid then peeks from the corner and sees that gunman at a distance and runs back to the classroom as he hears the sound of raining bullets.

Around 11:33 am the gunman, holding body armor and an AR-15 type weapon, can be seen walking down the hallway before checking a corner. A teacher can be heard screaming, “Get down! Get in your rooms! Get in your rooms!"

The hallway surveillance footage also showed what the Uvalde locals have blasted as cowardly response by the fully armed police officers who clearly looked hesitant in the video, something that the police chief has also criticised as a failure.

The CCTV footage has sparked fresh outrage by the locals against the police reaction at the time of the shooting incident.

The CCTV captured the entire incident, from the time the gunman entered the school to the point where he is shot and killed by the cops, including the 77 minutes in which authorities were together in the hallway while the attacker remained in the school.

In the footage, two police officers can be seen running back to their safe position from a classroom amid the sounds of gunfire. Minutes pass by, sounds of bullets raining goes on non-stop as additional officers from multiple agencies arrive.

It is only after over an hour passes that a team finally manages to advance down the hallway, breaches the classrooms and ends the massacre.

The footage shows more than a dozen police officers, some of whom are equipped with rifles and bulletproof vests. One man in body armour and a vest that reads “sheriff" squeezes a few draws of hand sanitizer from a dispenser placed on the wall while everyone waits for the chance to confront the shooter.

