US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, travelled in an auto-rickshaw while in the national capital.

In a tweet, Blinken posted a series of pictures after attending a meeting of Quad foreign ministers, and one of the photos showed his coming out of a three-wheeler.

Decked in his suit, Blinken was seen smiling and posing as he was emerging from an auto rickshaw.

“A pleasure to meet with our staff from USAndIndia, USAndHyderabad, USAndKolkata , USAndChennai , USAndMumbai and their families. I’m deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the US-India strategic partnership," he wrote.

Blinken also said that the US-India friendship was “consequential."

“My visit reflects the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific. Thankful for India’s hospitality and leadership, and ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency," he wrote in another tweet.

Blinken is in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women’s empowerment, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

“He (Blinken) will meet with Indian government officials and civil society to reaffirm our strong partnership," Price said.

The US Secretary of State would be in India till March 3.

After his visit, Blinken is scheduled to participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states, to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries, and to collaborate with the region on solutions to shared global challenges.

The C5+1 Ministerial will focus on enhancing economic, energy and environmental, and security cooperation among the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

