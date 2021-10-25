Home » News » World » The Pandemic Will End When The World Chooses To End It, Says WHO Chief

The Pandemic Will End When The World Chooses To End It, Says WHO Chief

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. (File photo/Reuters)
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. (File photo/Reuters)

Ghebreyesus also requested G20 countries which have vaccinated 40 per cent of their population to proactively engage in the Covax mechanism and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
Updated: October 25, 2021, 11:40 IST

As vaccination drives continue across the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Sunday, reminded everyone that ‘coronavirus pandemic is far from over.’ He emphatically stated that at this point, the world needs to use public health tools in the best possible way to deal with the still ongoing health crisis.

An ANI report quoted Ghebreyesus saying, “The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our hands. We have all the tools we need: effective public health tools and effective medical tools. But the world has not used those tools well. With almost 50,000 deaths a week, the pandemic is far from over."

“The pandemic has demonstrated beyond doubt that health is not a luxury for the rich, or simply an outcome of development; it’s a fundamental human right, and the basis of social, economic and political stability," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added at the World Health Summit.

Advertisement

 

RELATED NEWS

Ghebreyesus also requested G20 countries which have vaccinated 40 per cent of their population to proactively engage in the Covax mechanism and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT). According to an AP report, The United Nations-backed effort to even out global vaccine distribution, known as COVAX, has failed to alleviate dire shortages in poor countries. Donated doses are coming in at a fraction of what is needed to fill the gap. Meanwhile, pressure for drug companies to share, including Biden administration demands on Moderna, has led nowhere.

Also speaking at the World Health Summit in Berlin, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres revealed that he along with the WHO chief are launching a global strategy for COVID-19 vaccination, which suggests a credible and cost-effective plan to deliver vaccines to 40 per cent of people in all countries by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2022. 

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: October 25, 2021, 11:40 IST