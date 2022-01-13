The Partygate Hangover: ‘Exit Boris’ More Likely Than ‘Enter Sunak’

A new signpost declaring ‘Exit Boris’ seems to pop up every other day now on Britain’s political landscape. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is being spoken of already as a potential if not a primary replacement. That Rishi Sunak is being spoken of at all as prime minister-in-waiting is an extraordinary tribute to his rapidly advancing success.

Sunak is being spoken of most significantly within the Conservative Party. A YouGov poll conducted for Sky News suggests that nearly half of Conservative Party members think Sunak will make a better party leader than Boris Johnson. And they believe he could win more seats at the next election than Johnson.

That matters more than anything else to the party, particularly after what its chairman Oliver Dowden described as a “kicking" for the party in a by-election in North Shropshire last month. The party lost a seat it had held for close to 200 years.

>Narrative in numbers

The YouGov poll indicates that four in ten members of the ruling party think Boris Johnson is doing a bad job. That is a heavy level of disaffection. The poll found that 46 per cent of party members thought Sunak would do a better job, 30 per cent thought he would about the same as Boris Johnson, while 16 per cent thought Boris might be better.

The poll found that the number who thought Boris Johnson was doing well had dropped from 85 per cent in July 2020 to 61 per cent; over the period the number who thought he is doing badly has risen from 5 per cent to 38 per cent. Over less than a year, that’s a fast fall.

Just two weeks back, a poll ordered by the Daily Mail found 60 per cent support for ousting Boris Johnson, with Rishi Sunak mentioned as the preferred substitute. In this poll, more than half of Conservative voters wanted Boris Johnson gone. Some 29 per cent thought Rishi Sunak would be better, and another 14 per cent considered him a ‘significant’ upgrade on the present Prime Minister.

While actual replacement seems some distance away yet, if it comes at all, Rishi Sunak appears to have strong competition from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Several opinion polls have set her above Sunak as a preferred replacement for Boris Johnson.

>Manoeuvres

Westminster is thick these days with political manoeuvring over the post of prime minister. Boris Johnson had begun to look shaky already over the summer of last year. Since then his position has plummeted further, particularly over what has come to be called the ‘partygate’ scandal. A civil servant is inquiring currently whether Boris Johnson was among those who attended an outdoor party at 10 Downing Street last year when he was instructing the nation not to socialise.

The Prime Minister finally apologised in parliament over attending the party, after refusing for days to deny that he did. He is now inevitably facing strong demands to quit.

Rayner sought also to drag Sunak into this dispute. As the Prime Minister’s neighbour at 11 Downing Street, Rayner demanded he say something about the garden party which would have taken place within sight of his house.

Further clarifications – and allegations – over this are expected to come pouring out over the next few days. But meanwhile, it appears that Rishi Sunak cannot put a foot wrong, just as surely as Boris Johnson seems not to put a foot right these days.

Sunak is credited with steering the country comfortably out of the economic crisis the pandemic brought, with generous furlough payments to employees, the self-employed and businesses. Sunak suffered some temporary embarrassment over his ‘eat out to help out’ scheme in 2020 under which about 1.5 billion pounds of taxpayer money was doled out to subsidise diners and to support the hospitality business that had been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Some allegations arose that this had encouraged a second wave of the virus.

But Sunak has followed that up with another billion pounds worth of support to the hospitality sector currently suffering another freeze in business under the current wave of the virus. It’s the viral wave that made Sunak, but he is now riding the political wave sweeping Britain. As Boris Johnson’s days look increasingly more numbered, Sunak rides higher and higher.

