Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) requesting adequate security arrangements for his court appearances scheduled on March 7 due to possible assassination attempts against him, a report has said.

“I wish to draw your attention to a very critical issue. Ever since the removal of my government through a regime change operation, I have been confronted with questionable FIRs, threats and finally an assassination attempt," Imran Khan stated in the letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, according to The Express Tribune.

The PTI chief has complained of not being provided adequate security despite being the former prime minister.

Advertisement

The letter comes on a day when a team of Islamabad police reached Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. However, the police returned after assurance from the legal team that he will appear before the court on Tuesday.

He further accused the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of being involved in the failed assassination attempt against him.

He added that there are clearer indications of another assassination attempt against him.

Referring to his absence from court and the shooting incident, Khan said on Sunday, “They (the police) know there is a threat against my life," adding that the courts did not provide adequate security.

Khan is required to appear in court on March 7. If he fails to do so, police will be required to arrest him and present him to court, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Imran Khan further said that there are 74 cases registered against him. He also said that he is the chairman of the largest political party in Pakistan and added that there is a “grave threat" to his life.

Advertisement

“To date, there are 74 cases against me and I am being made to appear in court for hearings time and often. I am chairman of the largest political party in the country and wherever I go massive crowds naturally follow. This further aggravates the prevailing security threat. Right to life is a fundamental right under the Constitution and there is a grave threat to my life," Imran Khan said.

The PTI chief also requested a video link facility for the court appearances due to the threats to his life.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan demanded a “public trial" of the Toshakhana case before a crowd gathered inside Zaman Park.

Read all the Latest News here