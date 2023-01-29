Home » News » World » 'Their Assets Will be Used For Our Defence': Ukraine Imposes Sanctions on 182 Russian and Belarusian Firms

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production

Reuters

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 14:12 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms. (Reuters)
Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms. (Reuters)

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow’s and Minsk’s connections to his country.

"Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 29, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 14:12 IST
