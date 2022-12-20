'Thermonuclear Bad': Epidemiologist Estimates 60% of China Likely to be Infected With Covid in Next 90 Days

More than 60% of China and 10% of the world’s population is likely to be infected with Covid-19 over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions, top epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding has estimated.

According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) goal is “let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production."

“THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of China & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start," he tweeted.

Advertisement

China’s health authorities on Monday announced two Covid-19 deaths — the country’s first reported fatalities in weeks — amid an expected surge of illnesses after it eased its strict “zero-Covid" approach.

Unofficial reports point to a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to Covid-19 were increasing. Before Monday’s two reported deaths — both in Beijing — China had not reported a death from Covid-19 since December. 4.

Wall Street Journal reported this week that one of Beijing’s designated crematoria for Covid-19 patients has been flooded with dead bodies in recent days, offering an early hint at the human cost of the country’s abrupt loosening of pandemic restrictions.

Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, on the eastern edge of the Chinese capital, has experienced a jump in requests for cremation and other funerary services, according to people who work at the compound, reported WSJ.

“Cremation in Beijing nonstop. Morgues are overloaded. Refrigerated containers needed. 24/7 funerals. 2000 bodies backlogged for cremations. Sound familiar? It is spring 2020 all over again— but this time for China, emulating more Western-mass infection approach," Eric Feigl-Ding said in a Twitter thread.

Advertisement

Questionable Methods to Count Fatalities

Advertisement

With Monday’s fatalities, the National Health Commission raised China’s total to 5,237 deaths from Covid-19 in the past three years, out of 380,453 cases of illness. Those numbers are much lower than in other major countries but also are based on statistics and information-gathering methods that have come into question.

Chinese health authorities count only those who died directly from Covid-19, excluding deaths blamed on underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease that raise risks of serious illness.

In many other countries, guidelines stipulate that any death where the coronavirus is a factor or contributor is counted as a Covid-19-related death.

Advertisement

The Zero Covid Mess

China had long hailed its restrictive “zero-Covid" approach as keeping case numbers and deaths relatively low, comparing itself favorably to the US, where the death toll has topped 1.1 million.

Advertisement

Yet the policy of lockdowns, travel restrictions, mandatory testing and quarantines placed China’s society and the national economy under enormous stress, apparently convincing the ruling Communist Party to heed outside advice and alter its strategy.

The easing began in November, and accelerated after Beijing and several other cities saw protests over the restrictions that grew into calls for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down — a level of public dissent not seen in decades.

On December 14, the government said it would stop reporting asymptomatic Covid-19 cases since they’ve become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required. Most testing is now carried out privately, with those showing only mild symptoms allowed to recuperate at home without being forced into a centralized quarantine center.

The lack of data has made it more difficult to grasp the scale of the outbreak or its direction. However, a major drop in economic activity and anecdotal evidence of the virus’ spread point to a growing caseload, while health experts have projected a possible major wave of new infections and a spike in deaths over the next month or two, particularly among the elderly.

Read all the Latest News here