These Are the 20 New Rules China Will Now Follow Under its Marginally Relaxed Covid Zero Regime

China on Friday announced that it is relaxing a few of hardline Covid-19 curbing measures under its Covid Zero regime. The announcement comes as China is facing a negative economic outlook and backlash from its own citizens on how it has been controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Megacities in China locking down has worried global markets, Chinese investors and citizens but the government on several recent occasions said it would continue to stick to its Covid-19 policy.

On Friday, the authorities unveiled new changes in its rulebook, from quarantine to testing. Here is a look at what those new rules are, according to news agency Bloomberg:

Isolation for close contacts will be cut down to five days at a central facility and three days at home, bringing it down to eight days Close contacts of close contacts will no longer be identified People who have exited a high-risk area should spend a week at their home. Earlier they would have to spend a week at a centralised quarantine facility There shall be no ‘medium risk category’. Workplaces, homes and areas frequented by an infected person will be deemed ‘high risk’ and all other areas will be ‘low risk’ and these high risk areas will be confined to residential units or blocks and can’t be extended wilfully Workers who are in a high risk position and exiting closed-loop operations will be home isolation for five days, earlier it was seven days home isolation or isolation in a centralized facility Mass testing will be removed in many areas. There will be citywide testing when the infection source will be unknown Only one pre-flight PCR testing, instead of two and bans on incoming flights will be scrapped Closed-loop systems will be use for business executives and sports stars The cycle threshold value will be set to less than 35 to detect Covid-19 in new arrivals Reduced quarantine for new arrivals to five days in a hotel and three days at home Healthcare resources, including hospital beds will be increased Elderly population will be administered boosters and vaccination will be promoted Medicines and equipment to treat Covid will be stockpiled Population at risk of contracting Covid will be identified Outbreaks will be dealt with quickly to contain its size and duration Excessive measures imposed by local authorities will be halted People in quarantine will receive adequate supplies and necessary medical care Pandemic control measures in schools will be improved Pandemic control measures will also be improved in industrial parks to not disturb supply chain operations Orderly departures will be arranged for citizens stranded during lockdowns

