‘They Want to Kill Me…I Will Fight Back…’, Imran Khan Says After Assassination Bid | Exclusive

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who was hit by three bullets in a daring assassination attempt at his rally in Wazirabad on Thursday evening, said he would fight back. Speaking to his close aides moments after being shot, Khan said, “Allah has given me another life."

In exclusive information sourced by CNN-News18, Khan said, “I know they want to kill me but they don’t know Allah is protecting me. I will fight back."

Khan, hit by bullets in his both legs, is out of danger now and stable, according to Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Khan is being shifted to Shoukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore. A medical board has been formed under the supervision of Dr Faisal Sultan, former health minister in Imran Khan’s Cabinet, to supervise his treatment.

Police said the firing has left at least 15 people injured and one dead.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on Khan, saying that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people," he tweeted.

The assassination attempt comes less than a week after Khan began his protest march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters, demanding early elections. Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April this year, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have dismissed.

Khan has been demanding early elections and is leading the long march towards Islamabad to press for his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

