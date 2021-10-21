Home » News » World » Third Dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95.6% Effective: Study

The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, according to a study by the makers. (Image- PTI)
The clinical phase three trial involved 10,000 participants 16 years of age and older.

AFP
Frankfurt // Updated: October 21, 2021, 17:33 IST

A third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Pfizer/BioNTech is 95.6 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, according to a study by the makers published on Thursday.

The clinical phase three trial with “10,000 participants 16 years of age and older" showed “a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent against disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain", the companies said in a statement.

