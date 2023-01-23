Third Hindu Temple Vandalised in Australia, Walls Defaced with Anti-India, Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

A temple was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti in Melbourne, days after another temple in Victoria was defaced with similar slogans.

This was the third such attack on Hindu temples in Australia this month, a report in India Today said.

The walls of Iskcon temple, a prominent centre of the Bhakti Yoga movement, were defaced with anti-India slogans like “Hindustan Murdabad", “Khalistan Zindabad" graffiti in Melbourne.

The temple authorities said they were shocked and outraged over the disregard for a place of worship. A complaint has been filed with Victoria Police and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, a report in The Australia Today said.

In January alone, two temples in Australia were defaced with anti-India graffiti.

On January 16, a Hindu temple in Victoria was vandalised with anti-India graffiti allegedly by “Khalistani supporters".

The vandalism of the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was noticed when the devotees came for ‘darshan’ as the three-day long “Thai Pongal" festival is being celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community.

Earlier on January 12, the prominent BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb was allegedly attacked by Khalistan supporters and defaced with anti-India graffiti. The wall of the temple was painted with the slogan ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ meaning ‘Death to India’.

India has urged Australia to investigate incidents of vandalisation of two temples near Melbourne and take action against the perpetrators, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last week.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the matter has been taken up with the Australian government both in Canberra and New Delhi.

“Recently a couple of temples have been vandalised in Australia. We condemned these incidents. Both are near Melbourne. We strongly condemned these actions," Bagchi said.

