This European Country Has Banned Visa-free Entry to Indians from Next Year. Check Details

The Serbian government has announced cancellation of visa-free entry to all Indian nationals from January 1, 2023. From the new year, Indian passport holders visiting the European country will no longer be able to enter Serbia without a visa.

The latest decision has been taken by the central European nation keeping in mind the requirements of European Union visa policy in mind.

“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia," a government statement said.

Earlier, Indian passport holders were able to enter the country without visa. Indians could live visa-free for a period of 30 days in a year. However, this facility will be withdrawn from the new year.

The embassy has asked holders of ordinary Indian passports to obtain visa from Serbian Embassy in New Delhi or in other country prior to travel to the country after January 1.

Indian citizens holding a valid UK, US or Schengen visa would still be able to enter Serbia visa-free for a period of 90 days.

Apart from India, Serbia has terminated the visa-free travel facility to citizens of Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia and Burundi.

However, countries like Mauritius, Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives and others still remain visa-free holiday destinations for Indians.

