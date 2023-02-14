Two officers of the Indian Army, who were part of the 99-member team that went to Turkey to help with relief and rescue operations, became fathers as their wives gave birth to their children while they were away helping search victims trapped under the rubble in Turkey, according to a report by India Today.

Havildar Rahul Chaudhary told India Today television that he was preparing to welcome his child to the world when he received information that he has to be part of the team that is headed to help with relief operations in Turkey.

A resident of Hapur, Chaudhary, was concerned whether to save those who were impacted or remain with his wife during childbirth.

Speaking to India Today, he said that he spoke to his seniors about his wife’s caesarean surgery which was scheduled for February 8 – two days after the earthquake struck. His passport was already stamped.

His seniors asked him to consult with his wife. His wife told him to go accompany his team and serve his country first.

Havildar Rahul Chaudhary was called in to be a part of the 99-member team India was sending to Turkey and Syria to help with relief and rescue work after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck.

Chaudhary said after consulting his wife he immediately packed his bags and left.

Once he boarded the flight carrying personnel and aid to Turkey, he was informed that his wife was taken to the operation theatre. He got to know he was a father once the flight landed.

At the Army Hospital, his colleagues push him to name his child ‘Turki Chaudhary’.

Sipahi Kamlesh Kumar Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur also has a similar story. He was onboard the plane carrying rescue personnel and aid to quake-hit Turkey.

He, too, was informed that he became father to a son once his flight landed in Turkey.

India has sent seven flights with tents, essential medicines, relief personnel, dry food, blankets, sleeping bags and doctors along with modern drilling machines and rescue dogs to help rescue survivors and treat those who have been injured in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake which hit southern Turkey and north-western Syria.

More than 35,000 people have died in both countries and several thousands have been wounded. Rescue efforts continue as more people – both dead and alive – are being rescued from the rubble.

