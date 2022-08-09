Three Electricians Suffer Serious Burn Injuries at Google Data Centre in Council Bluffs

Three electricians were injured and transported to hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa after they suffered burns at a Google data centre. The Council Bluffs Police Department and Google told news agencies that it was an ‘electrical incident’.

There are 14 data centres in the US and 23 across the world. The Google Data Centres are responsible for keeping ‘ all of Google’s products and services up and running around the clock’, according to Google.

The Council Bluffs location site, which opened first in 2009, is one of Google’s largest.

The incident occured a minute before midnight on Monday, the Council Bluffs Police Department was quoted as saying by news agency SFGATE.

The news agency said that electricians were working on a substation close to the data centre buildings when an electrical explosion, also known as arc flash, occurred which caused significant burn injuries to all three electricians.

One worker was airlifted to the Nebraska Medical Centre. Two others were transported by ambulance. The Nebraska Medical Centre is a short distance from the Council Bluffs data centre which is right next on the Iowa-Nebraska border.

All three workers were conscious and breathing while they were being transported to medical care, the Council Bluffs Police Department said.

Google spokesperson Devon Smiley also told SFGATE that they are aware of an electrical incident which took place at their data centre in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“The health and safety of all workers is our absolute top priority, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed," he was quoted as saying by SFGATE.

