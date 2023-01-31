Three Injured in Knife Attack in Metro Station Near EU Brussels Headquarters

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a knife attack Monday in a metro station near the European Union headquarters in Brussels, officials said, adding that the attacker had been arrested.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said the man was speedily detained due to coordinated police action at the Schuman metro station.

Police said one of the injured was in “critical condition".

The suspected attacker was known to police for “psychiatric problems", a source close to the investigation said.

The attack took place at rush hour around 6:00 pm.

European Union chief Charles Michel, a former Belgian prime minister, thanked the police in a tweet and said his thoughts were with the victims.

An AFP journalist at the site said a woman told people not to enter the station, saying there was a man inside armed with a knife as police rushed in.

Traffic was interrupted on the line.

