Three Injured in Knife Attack in Metro Station Near EU Brussels Headquarters

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said the man was speedily detained due to coordinated police action at the Schuman metro station

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 07:04 IST

Brussels, Belgium

The Ukrainian flag flutters along side the European Union flag outside the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels . (AFP)
Three people were injured, one seriously, in a knife attack Monday in a metro station near the European Union headquarters in Brussels, officials said, adding that the attacker had been arrested.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said the man was speedily detained due to coordinated police action at the Schuman metro station.

Police said one of the injured was in “critical condition".

The suspected attacker was known to police for “psychiatric problems", a source close to the investigation said.

The attack took place at rush hour around 6:00 pm.

European Union chief Charles Michel, a former Belgian prime minister, thanked the police in a tweet and said his thoughts were with the victims.

An AFP journalist at the site said a woman told people not to enter the station, saying there was a man inside armed with a knife as police rushed in.

Traffic was interrupted on the line.

first published: January 31, 2023, 07:04 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 07:04 IST
