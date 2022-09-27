Tibetan Admin Rejects China’s Meddling in Reincarnation Process, Declares Stand on Dalai Lama

With the Communist Party of China consistently misusing the authority to administer Tibetan monastic societies and interfering in recognising reincarnations for its political interests, top Tibetan administration Kashag has promulgated its stand on the 14th Dalai Lama.

The Kashag of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) declared its firm stand on prophecy and said it believes that His Holiness the Dalai Lama will live up to 113 years.

They also rejected any sort of interference from any party who doesn’t believe in rebirth, stating, “Reincarnation of lama/tulku is a unique religious system of Tibetan Buddhism requiring someone to substantially believe in past and future lives."

Kashang also reiterated Dalai Lama’s personal authority in taking the complete decision about His Holiness’ reincarnation according to the successive instructions of His Holiness since 1969, and the announcement on September 24, 2011.

The communist party officials these days have frequently propagated distorted narrations about Tibet’s reincarnation system, especially about His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, to Tibetans in Tibet through workshops, conferences and public speeches.

The CTA reported that since the Chinese government’s introduction of ‘Management Measures for the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddism’ in 2007, the Communist Party of China has consistently misused its authority recognising reincarnations.

Kashang praised the US for its stand on allowing Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, which has infuriated China.

According to the Buddhist beliefs in the principle of reincarnation, the Dalai Lama will be able to choose any body into which he is reincarnated. It is the responsibility of High Lamas of Geluga tradition and the Tibetan government to find the next Dalai Lama.

Once identified, the successful candidate and family are taken to Lhasa (or Dharamshala) where the child studies the Buddhist scriptures to prepare for spiritual leadership.

But, according to China, there are established procedures for recognizing the reincarnation of Dalai Lama—one, to pull out the name of the successor from the golden urns found in Jokhang Temple (sacred monastery of Tibetan Buddhism situated in Lhasa) and Potala Palace, which was the residence of the Dalai Lama till he fled to India in 1959. Second, the Chinese government approves the reincarnation.

(With inputs from ANI)

