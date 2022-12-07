TikTok National Security Deal Delayed as US Seeks More Transparency on Algorithm, Servers

The deal between the Biden administration and social media app TikTok ran into more delays, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The app has been a cause of national security concerns for the US and the Republican party also called for a ban on the app.

The deal has been delayed due to several reasons, like how the social media app will share information regarding the algorithm it uses to determine what videos to show users.

There are also concerns about the level of trust Washington would need to place on TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Quoting TikTok officials, the report said that no additional demands regarding the concerns were made by American officials.

TikTok’s owner, the Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., has spent around $9 million lobbying in Washington in the last two years to get rid of the bad press it has received from the Trump administration.

A tentative deal between the Biden administration and ByteDance was discussed earlier but the US department of justice and other senior officials felt that the tentative deal was inadequate.

The Committee on Foreign Investment is leading the negotiations on behalf of the US government.

It is a panel that reviews business deals for security concerns.

The objective of the discussion was to reduce Chinese government influence on TikTok’s US operations without severing its ties with China.

TikTok and the delegation mentioned above agreed that TikTok’s US users’ data will be stored on Oracle Corp. servers in the US, the Wall Street Journal said citing people familiar with the developments.

TikTok has said it expects to delete American users’ private data from its own data centres in Virginia and Singapore as it paves the way for storing data within the Oracle cloud infrastructure.

TikTok also said that access to American users’ data by anyone outside of a new division that governs American users’ data security would be limited by and subject to TikTok’s protocols, monitored and overseen by Oracle, the Wall Street Journal said.

The report citing those backing TikTok said such an arrangement would give the US government control and access to a large portion of information about TikTok which they do not have access to when it comes to American social media companies.

People familiar with the developments said that administration officials remain wary of the TikTok’s ability as it possesses enough consumer data to influence operations.

TikTok has maintained that barring search and browsing history within the app, it does not collect any other information. Former US president Donald Trump called for banning the app but the Biden administration said that successful legal challenges made such proposals unenforceable.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the Wall Street Journal that Chinese companies who are part of the country’s intelligence bureaucracy should not be entrusted with sensitive personal information and communications of American citizens.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray while addressing an event at the University of Michigan said: “We, the FBI, do have national-security concerns about the app."

Wray said it could be possible that the Chinese government could use the app to collect information regarding American users.

It could also manipulate the recommendations algorithm to serve propaganda videos and use them to influence people using the app.

Wray said the app could be used to access other apps and softwares on people’s phones and other devices and compromise them.

If TikTok and the Biden administration reach a deal, it would also require the approval of Beijing.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) does not want American companies to have access to TikTok’s secret algorithm and other intellectual property which is key to the app’s popularity.

ByteDance is yet to consult the Chinese government about the potential deal with the US as negotiations continue.

Several Democrats and Republicans from both chambers of the US Congress have launched or will launch investigations into the social media app.

Republican party officials are planning to introduce a ban on TikTok like India did in 2021.

India banned TikTok in 2021 citing that the app posed a security risk and to protect the data and privacy of its 1.3 billion citizens.

India said TikTok was stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data into unauthorised servers outside India.

Republican lawmakers James Comer, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Mike Gallagher and Senator Marco Rubio said they would propose legislation to ban the use of TikTok in the US. Democrat Mark Warner told Fox News that TikTok has a huge mountain to climb with regard to the agreements.

